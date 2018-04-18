After a professional evaluation, try these treatments for memory loss

Memory loss is a common concern as one ages. It is important to know the difference between typical age-related changes and actual signs of a memory disorder.
Memory loss is only one symptom of dementia. Dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with the execution of your daily activities. In addition to memory loss, other dementia symptoms include:
▪ Communication breakdown: repetition of the same information.
▪ Language difficulties: forgetting words or saying the wrong word.
▪ Losing the ability to focus and pay attention: not completing a desired task.
▪ Decreased reasoning and judgment: difficulty making decisions.
▪ Impaired visual perception: not recognizing items or people as they once did.
Knowledge is power, and knowing how to handle these symptoms is critical to the patient as well as their family. A healthcare provider’s evaluation, diagnosis and ongoing education are vital pieces to living with memory deficits.
When appropriate, a provider should recommend the following treatment services:
Occupational therapy, which evaluates and treats an individual’s independence, safety and satisfaction with activities of daily living. The ultimate goal is to increase quality of life for the patient and caregiver. When treating persons with dementia, occupational therapists evaluate individuals to determine their strengths, impairments and performance areas in need of intervention and develop appropriate compensation and adaptation techniques while providing education and support to the family/caregiver.
Physical therapy, which evaluates and treats balance, muscle strength, and mobility, as well as provides pain management in order to decrease risk of falls and improve overall function. Regular exercise is recommended as a key strategy for maintaining good health, and it will help keep the aging brain healthy and reduce cognitive decline. Exercise benefits dementia patients by helping to promote a normal day-night routine, improving mood, increasing social participation and reducing stress/depression. Evidence also suggests that repetitive activity, such as walking on a treadmill or using an exercise bike, can help reduce anxiety for people with dementia.
Speech therapy, which evaluates and treats memory, cognitive and even swallowing deficits as these are common areas impacted by dementia. Treatment focuses on the use of internal and external memory strategies allowing the person with dementia to remain independent as long as possible. Education with the family/caregiver is crucial.
Brainworks, a free educational series of programs open to memory disorder patients, family members and caregivers, is scheduled on consecutive Wednesdays in May starting on May 2 through May 23. Each program will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Baptist HealthwoRx Fitness & Wellness Center at Lexington Green. To register or find out more, call 859-260-4354.
Heather Gaddis is a speech-language pathologist at Baptist Health Lexington.
Comments