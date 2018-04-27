Tates Creek teen had 2 strokes, 3 brain surgeries. June 1, she'll walk at graduation.

For Destiny Taschner, it started with a headache and ended with two strokes and three brain surgeries.
It was June 2016, and she was only 16.
Destiny had been fairly healthy, although she was born with pancreatic trouble that was stabilized by steroids.
On this summer Sunday, she had a severe headache that didn't go away. She felt nauseated. A doctor diagnosed a sinus infection and gave her the anti-nausea medication phenergan.
The next morning, her mother couldn't rouse her. Desperately, Christina Bowen splashed ice water on her daughter, then bundled her into the car and took her to Baptist Health Lexington. She was so rattled, she didn't think of calling 911.
After an EKG and a spinal tap, Baptist Health employees thought Destiny needed a pediatric neurologist and sent her to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
There Dr. Justin Fraser was concerned about the amount of fluid around Destiny's brain. Scans found that almost all of her major veins that drain to the heart were clotted off, a rare and dangerous stroke diagnosis called “cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.”
That type of stroke is much more rare than an arterial stroke, which are common in Kentucky and often affect older people.
An emergency drain in Destiny's brain pulled almost four cups of cerebrospinal fluid that Destiny's condition was not allowing to drain normally and was putting too much pressure on her brain. Then a "mechanical thrombectomy" was performed in which a catheter was inserted to manually remove the large clot, which had spread. Fraser said that not all of the clot had to be removed, but enough of it to allow blood to flow and blood-thinners to work.
Of the six patients that Dr. Fraser had seen with the condition, only two have survived.
Destiny was the second.
The type of stroke Destiny suffered, although rare, more often affects the young, particularly young women on oral contraceptives. The stroke's onset can mimic a variety of diseases — in Destiny's case, sinus and ear infections — so it can be difficult to diagnose in time to save brain tissue from the effects of the brain swelling.
"If you can get patients through that, the brain has an enormous capacity to recover," Fraser said.
Bowen actually found out how serious her daughter's condition was when she left the hospital briefly one morning to go to her dialysis session. That's when she got a phone call with terrifying news: "They called me about an hour after and said she had a blood clot in her brain and had had two strokes."
Bowen had been told that she might lose her only child, the daughter she thought she couldn't conceive.
Destiny remembers very little about her experience as she was put into a medically induced coma: dashes of light, nurses shuffling around. She started making clear memories again once she got out of the pediatric intensive care unit into a regular room. She would have three surgeries over the course of her stay.
Sent to Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital, she made astounding progress and was allowed to leave after three weeks. She had help with home schooling for a few months, then returned to school.
"When you're younger and your body goes through trauma, you bounce back quicker," Destiny said.
Although she has a few extra credits to make up, Destiny will walk with her class during Tates Creek High School's graduation on June 1.
When she left the hospital she was taking nine medications; now she takes one, for nerve pain. Initially she had trouble with her vision, leading to the patching of one eye, but now she's back to her regular 20/20 vision.
After graduation, Destiny wants to find a job and save up to travel. She isn't yet sure where.
"As a high schooler you don't really get to go anywhere," she said.
Now, she's just grateful that she can.
