These are some of the triggers that can cause pseudo MS relapses

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a neurological disorder that is chronic and affects the central nervous system. People with MS can suffer from new or worsening MS symptoms called relapses, flare- ups or exacerbations at any time. A true relapse or exacerbation lasts for at least 24 hours.
Often MS patients will call their neurologist’s office because they think they are having a relapse/exacerbation. Once questioned, they often learn that they are having a pseudo-relapse.
The word pseudo alone can make one feel like he or she is not believed after describing current symptoms. This is not the case. The symptoms being described are very real, but the neurologist knows that there is something else other than MS that is causing these symptoms.
The presence of new symptoms or worsened symptoms doesn’t always mean a true relapse. There are many triggers that can lead to symptoms that mimic a relapse. Examples of triggers might be a rise in body temperature due to infection, a warm environment, or stress. Specific examples of triggers might include:
▪ Infection, especially a urinary tract infection
▪ Overheating due to outdoor/indoor temperatures or excessive exercise
▪ Pain or stress
▪ Premenstrual syndrome
▪ Sun exposure
▪ Sitting in a hot tub, whirlpool or sauna
▪ Certain medications
If the symptoms go away when the body temperature returns to normal, medication for an infection is finished or stress subsides, then you are not having a true relapse but a pseudo-relapse. These are temporary and do not signal disease progression.
If you think you are having a relapse, ask yourself these questions:
▪ Are you experiencing symptoms of a cough, cold, flu or sinus infection?
▪ Do you have a constant urge to urinate or pressure in your lower belly?
▪ Have you had a fever recently?
If the answer is yes to one of the questions above, the most appropriate call to make is to your primary care physician. This physician specializes in this type of care and will treat the infection which will result in your MS symptoms resolving. If after the course of treatment the symptoms you have experienced do not resolve you should contact your neurologist.
To avoid or prevent pseudo-relapses, attempt to decrease your exposure to possible triggers.
Dana Galloway is a registered nurse and the multiple sclerosis program coordinator at Baptist Health Lexington.
