Treatment, new procedure can help relieve big toe pain and improve function

Pain in the big toe can really limit activity, make wearing shoes difficult, and even keep you awake at night. There are many causes for pain in the big toe — also known as the great toe — and one of the most common is arthritis.
Arthritis is a loss of cartilage in the joint. Cartilage is the shiny, white gliding surface of the joint. When humans lose cartilage in the big toe, whether due to age, genetics, inflammation or injury, the body responds by making spurs around the joint. In Orthopedics, we call these osteophytes.
The joint becomes stiffer, larger and painful as the cartilage wears away. Arthritis of the big toe is commonly referred to as Hallux Rigidus — stiff big toe. Hallux Rigidus is often inherited, but can also occur after injury. A physical exam and X-ray confirm the diagnosis. The loss of cartilage and spur development can be mild to severe.
Treatment begins with conservative measures. A custom orthotic with a “turf-toe” plate can help by taking the bending stress away. Anti-inflammatory medications such as ibuprofen can help reduce the pain. A cortisone injection can also help relieve the pain.
If conservative treatment does not alleviate the pain, the patient may consider surgery. For mild-to-moderate Hallux Rigidus, a procedure to remove the spurs and decompress the joint helps about 75 percent of the time. For more severe Hallux Rigidus, a fusion of the joint has been the treatment of choice for many years. Fusion has been very successful for pain relief; most patients report 80-90% improvement. However, the downside to fusion is complete loss of motion in the joint. This changes how one could wear shoes (no heals higher than one inch), no tiptoeing, and sports activity may be limited.
A new procedure, which has significant research behind it, has been found for Hallux Rigidus. This procedure involves removing the spurs and inserting a synthetic cartilage implant called Cartiva. It has been found to have the same pain relief as fusion while preserving range of motion. It has a shorter recovery time compared to fusion, and it does not result in bone loss. Shoe wear and activity are also less limited than with fusion.
Ultimately, the goal of any treatment for this common problem is to decrease pain and improve function.
Dr. Lisa DeGnore, an orthopedic surgeon with Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery, practices at Baptist Health Lexington.
