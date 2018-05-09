The Latest: Missouri lawmakers cut budget over deadly virus

The Latest on Missouri lawmakers' action on the health department's response to questions about a deadly virus (all times local):
8:20 p.m.
Missouri lawmakers have cut the health department's budget over a fight for information about a tick-borne virus that killed a state worker.
Lawmakers passed a budget proposal Wednesday that eliminates eight employee positions from the Department of Health and Senior Services' budget.
The cut comes after health officials have refused to comply with a House subpoena for information on the Bourbon virus.
Missouri lawmakers want to know how many people statewide have tested positive for antibodies associated with the deadly virus. But the health agency refused to supply the data, citing privacy concerns.
House lawmakers started seeking more information when Tamela Wilson died of the virus last year after being exposed working at a state park.
Some Democratic lawmakers raised concerns about the budget cuts, arguing that they could hurt health services.
2:15 p.m.
The Kansas City Star reports that the subpoena is the latest of several attempts by state legislators to force the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to disclose information on the Bourbon virus, an illness discovered in Kansas in 2014.
Lawmakers are now considering cutting eight employee positions from the agency's budget.
