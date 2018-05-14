No life-threatening injuries for girl attacked by bear

A doctor treating a 5-year-old Colorado girl attacked by a bear outside her home says she didn't suffer any life-threatening injuries but had apparent bite wounds.
The unidentified girl was attacked early Sunday near Grand Junction, about 240 miles (386 kilometers) west of Denver, when she went outside to check on what she thought were noises coming from her dog. Her mother went out when she heard screaming. She says the bear dropped the girl after she began screaming at the animal, a move credited with possibly saving her life.
Pediatric surgeon Charles Breaux Jr. said the bear apparently bit her on her back side but she didn't have any injuries to her brain or organs or suffer any fractures. He says she received dozens of stiches internally and externally.
