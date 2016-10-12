One website tells you where to find Kentucky’s prettiest fall colors

The 2016 edition of the ColorFall website highlights peak foliage-viewing areas and autumn events around Kentucky. The website runs through Nov. 11.
Coordinated by the Kentucky Department of Travel and Tourism and the Kentucky Department of Parks, ColorFall is in its 31st year. The website includes a state map divided into regions and blog posts with reports on stages of leaf changes from Kentucky State Park staff and naturalists and other volunteers.
“Kentucky in the fall should be on the top of everyone’s travel list,” said Kristen Branscum, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Travel and Tourism.
“Our fall foliage is like nowhere else in the world. The vibrant reds and yellows of the leaves highlight our beautiful landscapes from the mountains to the fence lines of our iconic horse farms.”
Besides tips on timing trips to parks, forests and arboretums for peak color, ColorFall website visitors will find listings of fall events. Kentuckians and visitors are encouraged to use the hashtag #kycolorfall to upload photographs of their fall travels.
