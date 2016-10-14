Expert advice on getting your home ready for the cold weather

Winter is coming fast, so take advantage of any mild days to work on some home maintenance tasks and prepare your abode for fall.
Gutter cleaning should be at the top of the fall to-do list, home-care experts say. Leaves, twigs and other debris can clog gutters and downspouts. That can lead to ice dams when winter’s snows and freezing weather arrive, causing roof damage and water flowing into the house, said Mike Clear, vice president of American Home Shield, a home-warranty company.
Angie Hicks, chief marketing officer of Angie’s List, which crowdsources reviews of local businesses nationwide, said clogged gutters can lead to water problems in the basement, because water can overflow the gutters and goes down the side of the house.
Be sure to wait until all the leaves have fallen. If it’s done too early, gutters could get clogged again, said J.B. Sassano, president of Mr. Handyman, a nationwide commercial and residential repair firm.
Gutter cleaning feels like a project that homeowners can tackle, but Hicks cautioned that without the right ladder, it can be dangerous. It’s a job that might be best left to professionals, but make sure the company has insurance and worker-compensation insurance for its employees, she said.
Power-wash and seal decks at this time, and make sure there are no leaves stuck on them to prevent mold and algae buildup. “Deck people recommend sealing in the fall and not the spring to give a fresh seal to it to get the deck through the winter,” Hicks said.
Fall is a good time to trim trees that are touching the home to avoid potential damage from thunderstorms and to keep pests away. Tree branches “make a great entryway for squirrels into your attic. You want them trimmed away so you’re not the winter hotel,” Hicks said.
Speaking of outdoor creatures, walk the perimeter of the house and inspect for cracks that might offer entry into the home. Ants, box elder bugs and rodents will seek the warmth of a house in late fall.
Judy Black, vice president for North America technical services at Rentokil Steritech, a pest-control company, said it’s best to seal exterior cracks early in the season. Rats can enter through openings only a half-inch wide, roughly the size of a quarter, and mice through a quarter-inch hole, roughly the size of a dime, she says.
“Remember to look up. In areas with roof rats, they often enter around fascia or other eave/roof openings,” she said.
Most insects seeking entry are harmless but annoying, Black said. There’s a reason to seal up a home in early fall at the latest. “If you seal up your house after they are already inside, you can create a situation where they are even more annoying,” she said.
Keep an eye on fall decorations. “Hay bales can introduce mice to your property, and some decorations like maize (corn) may provide a food source for rodents and stored-products insects,” Black said.
Inside the home, tune up the furnace and clean chimneys so they’re ready before the colder weather hits, said Sassano, Clear and Hicks.
“Not only will a furnace run more efficiently all year long, but just by keeping it maintained, it reduces the odds that it will go out with a mechanical break. Inevitably they always go out on the coldest day of the year,” she said.
Other energy-saving activities for the fall are to add attic insulation or check for air leaks around windows and doors.
Sassano said a one-eighth-inch gap under the door can lead to the same heat loss as a 3-inch hole drilled into the side of the home. To find potential leaks, hold a burning candle or incense stick around door and window frames during a windy day. If the flame or smoke diverts, weatherstripping is necessary, he said.
Finally, Hicks said, homeowners in snowy areas should use this time to line up snow-removal companies or get their snow blowers tuned up.
“They get very busy when the snow first falls. If you wait until winter, you won’t get anyone,” she said.
