Design Recipes: 10 ways to spruce up your outdoor space for spring

With spring officially here, what better way to usher in the season then by sprucing up your outdoor environment?
When it comes to home decor, remember that what is on the outside is as important as what is on the inside. As so many homeowners spend the majority of their time outdoors during warmer months, it is important to make your outdoor environment attractive, cozy and functional.
Here are some spring spruce-up tips that may be helpful as you prepare to welcome spring.
1. Check your outdoor deck and or patio. Typically spring is a good time to check tiles, fittings and perhaps re-sand or add gravel to existing patios or make deck repairs.
2. Make sure you have an operational umbrella. As the sun shifts, there is no reason to have to abandon the outdoors.
3. Create multiple areas of entertainment. From an area for dining to one for lounging and entertainment, creating various entertainment areas or zones will help prolong your outdoor enjoyment.
4. Consider incorporating an outdoor cooking experience into your outdoor space such as an outdoor kitchen.
5. Bring in plenty of blooms. Flowers can add an enormous amount of enjoyment to the outdoor experience from color to attracting nature.
6. Consider coordinating blooms with your decor. Instead of randomly selecting a color scheme, consider one that ties into your decor such as cushions and pillows.
7. Create small vignettes. Consider smaller seating areas sprinkled throughout your outdoor space.
8. Use bold, rich colors. Reds, oranges, blues and yellows are great options.
9. Update your decor. Just as you would update your indoor decor to keep it fresh and attractive, don't let your outdoor furniture and furnishings become old and tired.
10. Look for ways to enjoy your outdoor space both during the day and at night. This often includes incorporating various lighting options.
Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com <mailto:info@cathyhobbs.com> or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com <http://www.cathyhobbs.com>.
