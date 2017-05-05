Home & Garden

May 05, 2017

Community organizations benefit from Down to Earth plant sale

Herald-Leader Staff Report

A host of plants — including herbs, fruits, vegetables, native species, perennials, wildflowers, grasses, hostas, shrubs, trees, annuals and container gardens — are available at the Down to Earth Garden Club plant sale.

The sale takes place from 9 a.m. to noon on May 13 at Woodland Christian Church, 530 E. High St., Lexington.

Club members grow and donate plants for the annual sale which is a community fundraiser, too.

In past years proceeds from the sale have benefited a variety of organizations including Habitat for Humanity; the Florence Crittenton Home; Chrysalis House; Floracliff Nature Sanctuary; Seed Leaf Community Garden; Raven Run Nature Sanctuary; Wolf Run; Green Acres Community Garden; Lower Howard’s Creek Nature Preserve; Women’s Garden at Wellington Park and the Ashland-Henry Clay Estate.

The sale will be held rain or shine.

