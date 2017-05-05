Iris Society celebrates 50th anniversary with show, sale

“All That Glitters” is the theme of the 50th anniversary Bluegrass Iris Society regional meeting and show taking place May 12-14 at the Mall at Lexington Green.
BGIS is hosting the American Iris Society Region 7 spring meeting that weekend, too. It includes iris growers from Kentucky and Tennessee, said Jane Hellman, show chair and a member of the BGIS.
There will be potted iris sales, floral designs as well as lesser known varieties of irises on display in addition to the tall bearded beauties. The event will be open to the public from 1-4 p.m., May 13 in the lower level of the Mall at Lexington Green.
The BGIS has an iris garden at the University of Kentucky Arboretum. It is located near the gazebo. Members of the society have been tending the garden for two years and have plans to expand it with more varieties, Hellman said.
