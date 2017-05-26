A lavender-scented enterprise on a Kentucky family farm

More Videos 2:14 Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know Pause 1:59 Calling on God to "heal the land" 1:08 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:11 See the UK football team practice at Joe Craft Training Center 1:38 Texas Gov. Abbott talks next steps after Hurricane Harvey devastation 1:39 Texas residents react to overnight devastation left by Hurricane Harvey 0:44 Louisville FC players use Cryo House for recovery, treatment 0:48 Fast facts about shark attacks in South Carolina 0:39 'It didn't happen.' Watch Kentucky girl's tearful reaction to eclipse. 0:59 'Freda Fairness' joins protesters at Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mother Daughter team up to run lavender farm Allison Horseman and her mother Mary May have started a lavender farm and business at their family farm in Woodstock, Kentucky. Their expanding line of products can be bought locally. Allison Horseman and her mother Mary May have started a lavender farm and business at their family farm in Woodstock, Kentucky. Their expanding line of products can be bought locally. Pablo Alcala palcala@herald-leader.com

Allison Horseman and her mother Mary May have started a lavender farm and business at their family farm in Woodstock, Kentucky. Their expanding line of products can be bought locally. Pablo Alcala palcala@herald-leader.com