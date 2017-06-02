Gardens, including those on Brookdale Farm, focus of tour

Seven gardens in Versailles and Woodford County will be on tour June 10 for the 2017 Woodford County Woman’s Club Spring Garden Tour and Plant Sale.
The event is a fundraiser to support the Woodford County Coats and Shoes for Kids Project and maintenance of the Historic Little House, 247 Lexington Street. Built in 1822, the house is listed with the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation and is owned by several organizations collectively known as the Women’s Civic Center of Woodford County Inc.
Tour organizers provided these descriptions of some of the gardens on the tour:
Brookdale Farm. The main house at Brookdale has a Blue Grass Trust plaque on it. There are rose, annual and perennial gardens nearby. This property lies amid gently rolling land on a horse farm, with laying hens and honeybees to complement the surroundings.
The gardens emphasize bright colors. There are raised herb beds and extensive vegetable plantings. Flowers and plants include sunflowers, zinnias, vibrant roses, irises and heirloom tomatoes.
Brookdale Farm, founded in 1983, has a rich legacy. It was home to several Grade 1 winners, champions and top stallions. It also is the site of the first reported foal from 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.
Locust Hill Farm. The ornamental grasses and flowering perennials of this large meadow-like garden — designed by John Michler — bridge nicely with the modern architecture of the owners’ house, and views of the surrounding natural fields and forests. The large variety of plant material indicates their advanced horticultural interests. There also is a vegetable garden, a small orchard and an herb garden.
The Bradley/Daugherty House. The 19-year-old mature garden was designed and assembled by the homeowners. Every facet of landscape design has been used. Starting from the front yard, wandering pathways offer a pleasant surprise at every turn, including two koi ponds connected by a waterfall and a stream.
Plantings accent the flow of water, and meandering paths lead to multiple garden rooms. Of particular interest are unusual conifer plantings, and a woodland garden walk with 25 fairy gardens. This is truly a gardener’s garden, handcrafted by its owners.
If you go
Woodford County Woman’s Club Spring Garden Tour and Plant Sale
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10
Where: Versailles and Woodford County
Cost: Advance tickets are $15 from the following businesses: McDougal’s Garden Center, Cornerstone Pharmacy, Marketplace on Main, Woodford Feed, 5 Seasons Gift Gallery, all in Versailles; Historic Midway Museum Store, Damselfly May & Co., all in Midway; Artique Gallery, Louis Flower Power Shops, Springhouse Gardens, and Michler’s Florist, Greenhouses and Design, all in Lexington.
Tour tickets are $20, available at The Little House, 247 Lexington Avenue, Versailles.
Plants will be sold at The Little House, 247 Lexington Street in Versailles. The sale of labeled and potted plants is sponsored by the Woodford County Woman’s Club.
