Runners enjoyed a mild day Tuesday as they ran toward a blooming cherry tree at the Arboretum in Lexington. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
It’s February and the cherry trees are blooming.

Herald-Leader staff report

February 27, 2018 07:23 PM

Spring may be about a month away, but the recent rain and warm weather has spring blooming in the Bluegrass.

As of Tuesday, Lexington’s average temperature for the month was 44 degrees, about 8 degrees above normal, said Erin Rau, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Louisville.

And while February is more closely associated with snow, it’s been a rainy month, with 10.08 inches of rainfall, or about 7.11 inches above normal, she said.

And we’re not done with the rain yet. Rain will prevail during the morning hours Wednesday and then taper off during the afternoon, with more rain coming in late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, she said.

Wednesday’s high should be about 55 with a morning low of 47.

Spring officially arrives at 12:16 p.m. March 20.

