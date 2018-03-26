Ask Angie's List: How can I maintain my appliances?

Your appliances are some of the hardest working components of your home. Constant moving parts, hundreds of RPMs, the occasional high temperatures and thousands of gallons of water pumped over the course of a year. We run our appliances like workhorses and still expect them to work at the flip of a switch. But that wear and tear builds up over time, and we expect them to keep working right up until the moment they don't. Never fear. With a little regular maintenance, you can fend off that dreaded "clunk" of a failed appliance and add years to its life.
HOW CAN I KEEP MY APPLIANCES WORKING LONGER?
Keeping appliances clean and attending to routine maintenance can add years to their lifespan. Regularly clean your appliances – in particular, keep the condenser coils in your refrigerator free of debris. A condenser coil brush, available at any hardware store, works well for this purpose.
Regularly check the seal on your refrigerator door. If you can slide a piece of paper between the seal and the door when the door is closed, hire a professional to inspect the unit and replace the seal. Otherwise, your refrigerator will work much harder to keep food cold.
Regularly scrub your oven and never let food debris remain on burners. Experts advise avoiding the self-cleaning feature on ovens. Instead, just keep it clean as you go along. It a pie spills over, using a quick dab of oven cleaner right away is better than waiting for debris to build up.
Scrape off as much food as possible into the trash before putting plates in the dishwasher. Food debris can clog up the pumps.
Keep an eye on your dishwasher's filter, and remove debris and hard water deposits. Check the sprayers, screens and gaskets for particle buildup.
HOW CAN I MAINTAIN MY WASHER AND DRYER?
Heavy loads, lots of water, thousands of revolutions at high speed – it's hard to imagine a harder pair of workers than your washer and dryer! Don't overload your washer – that wear and tear builds up over time. Make sure you empty your pockets before running a load; those pennies, lint and paper clog up the drain lines. Take seriously your dryer manual's admonition to clean the lint filter every load. Otherwise, it will have to work harder each time. And if your dryer still dries slowly, consider cleaning out the dryer vent.
SHOULD I REPAIR OR REPLACE AN APPLIANCE?
The older your appliances get, the more likely it's a good idea to replace it rather than repair it to keep it going. But don't jump to replace your refrigerator just to get the attractive newest model. Often the fix might just be a short or a bad connection that can be replaced for a nominal fee. As a general rule, if the repair is more than half the cost of a new appliance, and your unit is more than six years old, go ahead and upgrade to a new model.
Paul F. P. Pogue is a reporter for Angie's List, a trusted provider of local consumer reviews and an online marketplace of services from top-rated providers. Visit AngiesList.com.
