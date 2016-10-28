How I recapture ‘the peace of wild things’ in this worrisome world

Lately I’ve wasted a disproportionate amount of mental energy fretting about the future. I do this periodically.
This contentious presidential campaign has got my undies in a twist. Normally I don’t worry overly about politics, but this race — whew. I’m concerned about Nov. 8 and what might happen afterward.
Also, in the past month or so, three of my friends have died. All were only about a decade older than I am, which is to say not old at all. Now, abruptly, they’re dead.
Once again, I see my mortality approaching at a gallop. A decade used to seem like a long time. At this point, 10 years pass like 10 weeks used to.
I’m not too much afraid of dying. It’s the thought of what shape I might get in before I leave that gives me the cold sweats.
I saw one friend struggling on a ventilator in ICU. I saw another sunken-eyed from chemo and worn to a whisper by dialysis.
Oh Lord.
It occurs to me, as it has many times before, that much of my disquiet stems less from what’s happening in my life on a given day than from what I’m afraid might happen.
My wise mother used to call this “borrowing trouble.”
When my doleful imagination starts veering off in this direction, as it likes to do, I sometimes turn to Kentucky’s living treasure, Wendell Berry.
His beautiful poem “The Peace of Wild Things,” especially, helps me get my mind right. It’s a short poem, and I’ll share it with you:
When despair for the world grows in me
and I wake in the night at the least sound
in fear of what my life and my children’s lives may be,
I go and lie down where the wood drake
rests in his beauty on the water, and the great heron feeds.
I come into the peace of wild things
who do not tax their lives with forethought
of grief. I come into the presence of still water.
And I feel above me the day-blind stars
waiting with their light. For a time
I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.
Berry prescribes a cure, really, for trouble-borrowing, for fretting about a future I can’t even see, much less control.
It’s to be mindful of the present, to seek out the Psalmist’s still water, to refuse to tax my life with forethought of grief.
Jesus said the same thing, a bit more prosaically:
“Do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will take care of itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”
The narrator of Berry’s poem rediscovers the peace of the present by going outside to commune with nature, by lying on the bank of some wild body of water.
I know people in real life who do the same through Bible reading or Buddhist meditation.
For me, it’s more a matter of intentionally inventorying my surroundings, of self-discipline.
That is, as I’m sitting in my office at home, worrying, I remind myself to pause.
I look up from my computer screen and study the bookcases that surround me. From my chair, I peruse the books’ titles. I glance over the stacks of manuscripts and correspondence. I listen to the air conditioner hum.
“This is where I am right now,” I tell myself. “This is what I have — these books, these papers, this air to breathe, this familiar house to live in. The past can’t be changed. The future isn’t here yet. I have this one moment, and that’s all, and I am grateful for it.”
Other times I might be on my way to get coffee in the mornings, a ritual I treasure.
“Today I’m able to drive myself in a car and go where I please,” I think. “Today I’m able to see the road with eyes that still work. I can pay for my coffee, and I can swallow it. Today is good, and I am content.”
Other days still, I swoop up Harry, my youngest grandchild. He’s not quite 2, and he has reached a stage in which he likes to hug my neck and kiss my cheeks. I hold him tight as his little lips peck at my face.
I say, “I’m with this boy who loves me. My back is strong enough to hold him up. There’s no dialysis here, no breathing tube. Harry’s not worried about so much as the next moment, so I will not worry, either. I will savor the smell of the baby shampoo on his hair. I will rejoice in this day the Lord has made. I will become as a child myself.”
It works. I find my fears of the future wafting away for a time, and I’m at peace again with myself and the world.
Paul Prather is pastor of Bethesda Church near Mount Sterling. You may email him at pratpd@yahoo.com.
