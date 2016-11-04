Vote on Tuesday, then pray hard for whoever wins

Tuesday we’ll finally decide the most momentous, and most contentious, presidential contest in recent American history.
Regardless of which candidate wins, a whole swath of Americans on the other side will remain very, very angry — and very, very scared.
The polls will close on Tuesday, but this election won’t be over for a long time. Charges and countercharges of chicanery, hard feelings and even violence may continue for months, or years, to come.
Like other Americans, Christians have exhibited strong feelings about the race.
From listening to my parishioners talk here and there, I’d estimate my own congregation is split roughly down the middle between diehard Trump supporters and equally diehard Clinton backers. No one seems undecided.
Including me. I made up my mind months ago.
Last Sunday, though, my son John preached about the election; he quoted from the writings of Saint Paul.
John talked about how Christians should respond to the election’s results, whether or not their candidate turns out to be victorious.
His remarks were perceptive and chastened me. What follows here is a mixture of his thoughts and my own.
Saint Paul was, obviously, a deeply religious and spiritual man with powerful, even zealous, convictions.
Yet he lived under the rule of the Roman Empire, an occupation government run by pagan foreigners who disdained Paul and his fellow Christians, and periodically persecuted them.
Paul spent years languishing in Roman jails. Ultimately, the Romans chopped off his head.
It’s in that context we must read his comments about how Christians ought to respond to government and its leaders.
He’s not just talking about how we should react to good, admirable rulers with whom we happen to agree, but also to dishonest, intolerant despots. Paul had personal experience with ungodly despots.
I quote him, from Romans 13:
“Every person is to be in subjection to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those which exist are established by God. Therefore whoever resists authority has opposed the ordinance of God; and they who have opposed will receive condemnation upon themselves. … Render to all what is due them: tax to whom tax is due; custom to whom custom; fear to whom fear; honor to whom honor. Owe nothing to anyone except to love one another; for he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.”
And from 1 Timothy:
“I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior, who wants all people to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth.”
These are difficult views to digest. They defy what we 21st Century Americans prefer to believe. Our nation was founded by revolutionaries who rebelled against a king they considered unfair and unfit. Rebellion is in our DNA.
I understand that.
But Paul — and the New Testament generally — takes a different tack.
He believes in an omnipotent God entirely in control of human endeavors, including the rise and fall of governments. Paul’s God possesses a long-term, often mysterious plan that’s designed for the ultimate good of his children and the earth itself.
God installs leaders, good or bad, on their thrones to fulfill his eternal purposes. They only achieve power with his help, and only remain until they’ve finished their designated job, at which point God removes them.
For us to fight these leaders, Paul believes, is to oppose God and his divine blueprint.
Besides, Paul implies in a section of Romans 13 that I omitted for space, even bad government is better than the criminality and chaos that arise when government is absent.
So, instead of disobeying and cursing our leaders, according to Paul, Christians should bless, obey, respect, and pray for them. We should trust God.
Naturally those of us less sanguine than the great saint find this concept hard. Should we obey and pray for a Hitler? A Stalin? A Pol Pot?
I don’t believe I could do that. I’m not sure we should. There are limits to almost every biblical commandment.
But that’s begging the point.
The truth in our present situation, once we swallow our nerve pills and sign off from Facebook and take a long walk, is that neither Trump nor Clinton is Hitler or Pol Pot. At least not as far as we can see now.
They’re just exceedingly human politicians with glaring flaws.
Better a flawed president than a bloody civil war. Better to trust the Lord and praise him than to rage against friends, family and fellow churchgoers.
Come Tuesday, then, I’ll go to the polling place and vote. I’ll watch the returns until my eyes glaze over. I’ll keep my fingers crossed.
Then, come Wednesday morning — if the planet hasn’t blown up during the night — I’ll get up and, first thing, pray for president-elect Trump or president-elect Clinton.
And I’ll pray for my church. And for my neighbors.
And then I’ll thank the Lord.
And go buy myself a big steaming cup of coffee.
And get on with my life.
