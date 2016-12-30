From a solar eclipse to sporting showdowns, 2017 has a lot going on

The top event in 2017 is not human-made, but celestial — a total solar eclipse. This spectacle has not been seen from coast to coast across America in 99 years.
Check out this heavenly sight, which you can see on Aug. 21, with the ideal location for viewing being nestled in the heart of western Kentucky, on our annual calendar, which also touts anniversaries, sports spectaculars and other festivities coming in the new year.
January
Jan. 6 to March 25: Lincoln, Neb. — “Bridges: Sharing Our Past to Enrich the Future.” Traveling photo exhibit celebrates the Cornhusker State’s sesquicentennial; ne150.org.
Jan. 11: Hamburg, Germany — Debut performance at Europe’s new concert hall, Elbphilharmonie; elbphilharmonie.de/en.
Jan. 14 to Feb. 5: Gabon, four cities — Africa Cup of Nations 2017. Continent-wide soccer showdown features top 16 teams; cafonline.com.
Jan. 20-21: Aarhus, Denmark — Cultural Capital of Europe 2017 Opening Weekend. Aarhus kicks off eventful year with angelic sounds and songs, its reign shared with Pafos, Cyprus; aarhus2017.dk/en.
Jan. 21 to Feb. 19: San Francisco — Chinese New Year Festival and Parade. Year of the Rooster rouses revelers in Chinatown; chineseparade.com.
February
Feb. 1-12: Sapporo, Japan — Sapporo Snow Festival. Massive sculptures are icing on the cake at famed snow fest; snowfes.com/english.
Feb. 3-12: Saranac Lake, N.Y. — Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Arctic Golf and Ladies’ Fry Pan Toss highlight 120th edition; saranaclakewintercarnival.com.
Feb. 5: Houston — Super Bowl LI. Gridiron gala, with Lady Gaga taking the snap at halftime; housuperbowl.com.
Feb. 11-25: Nice, France — Nice Carnival. A thousand dancers, singers and flower-tossers salute spring; nicecarnaval.com.
Feb. 24-28: Rio de Janeiro — Carnival 2017. Samba reigns supreme at South America’s premier beach and street bash; rio-carnival.net.
March
March 10-19: Austin, Texas — South by Southwest (SXSW). Launching pad for new music and media, with Lee Daniels, Nile Rodgers and Jill Soloway among keynote speakers; sxsw.com.
March 11-19: Philadelphia — Philadelphia Flower Show. America’s big flower show focuses on Holland; theflowershow.com.
March 14-25: Graz and Schladming, Austria — Special Olympics World Winter Games. Three thousand athletes from 110 nations compete; austria2017.org/en/.
March 18: Rena to Lillehammer, Norway — Birkebeinerrennet. The 54K cross-country ski marathon finishes at the Olympic site; birkebeiner.no/en.
March 31 to April 2: Norman, Okla. — Medieval Fair. Roundtable hangout with Art, Lance and Merl; medievalfair.org.
April
April 13 to Aug. 31: Royal Greenwich, England, to Le Havre, France — Rendez-vous 2017. Forty tall ships race back and forth across the Atlantic; rdv2017.com/en.
April 13 to Oct. 15: Berlin — IGA Berlin 2017 International Garden Festival. Worldwide green scene blooms all summer; iga-berlin-2017.de.
April 16-22: Hilo, Hawaii — Merrie Monarch Festival. World’s largest hula competition ends with Royal Parade; merriemonarch.com.
April 26-29: Tucson, Ariz. — Tucson International Mariachi Conference. Music and dance of Mexico, with mariachi and folklórico workshops; tucsonmariachi.org.
April 28-30, May 4-7: New Orleans — New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Two weekends with top-of-the-chart and over-the-top musicians; nojazzfest.com.
May
May 5-28: Sardinia to Milan, Italy — Giro d’Italia. 100th running of bicycle race, with pink jersey to the winner; giroditalia.it/eng.
May 24: Washington, D.C. — John F. Kennedy Centennial Celebration. JFK memorial brings Yo-Yo Ma to the Kennedy Center; kennedy-center.org.
May 25-28: Montreal — 100 percent Montreal. 100 citizens portray city’s diversity during Montreal’s 375th anniversary; fta.ca/spectacles.
May 25-28: Monte Carlo, Monaco — Grand Prix de Monaco. The 75th edition of the auto race squeezes through the city’s narrow streets; monaco-grand-prix.com.
May 26 to June 4: Miami — World OutGames Miami. LGBTQI athletes from 32 countries go all out; outgames.org.
June
June 2-4: Hong Kong — Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival. Victoria Harbour reverberates with the pounding of drums; discoverhongkong.com.
June 12 to Oct. 1: New York — “Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive.” The Wright stuff, on display at the Museum of Modern Art; moma.org.
June 17-18 and 24-27: Hamilton, Bermuda — America’s Cup Finals. Oracle Team USA sailors defend “oldest trophy in international sport”; americascup.com.
June 24 to Sept. 3: Bad Segeberg, Germany — Karl May Festival. America’s Wild West re-created to celebrate popular German author; karl-may-spiele.de.
June 28 to July 2, July 4-9: Milwaukee — Summerfest. The 50th edition of “world’s largest music festival” features 800 bands on 11 stages; summerfest.com.
July
July 1: Ottawa — Canada Day. Music, theater and fireworks signal 150 years of Canada’s Confederation; ottawa2017.ca.
July 13-16: Benicàssim, Spain — Festival Internacional de Benicàssim. The Red Hot Chili Peppers spice up annual pop and rock camping fest; fiberfib.com/en.
July 16-23: Southport, England — The Open. Royal Birkdale hosts golf’s best at the 146th British Open; theopen.com.
July 20-23: San Diego — Comic-Con International. 700 events concentrate on comics, costumes, anime and more; comic-con.org/cci.
July 28-30: McMinnville, Ore. — International Pinot Noir Celebration. This year, a special focus on Burgundians making wine in Oregon; ipnc.org.
August
Aug. 3-6: Addison, Mich., to Gadsden, Ala. — World’s Longest Yard Sale. “The 127 Corridor Sale” offers back-road bargains across six states; 127sale.com.
Aug. 4-13: Bethlehem, Pa. — Musikfest. 500 performers on 14 stages provide a soundtrack for food and fireworks; musikfest.org.
Aug. 4-28: Edinburgh, Scotland — Edinburgh International Festival. The 70th edition of opera, theater and dance runs concurrently with Festival Fringe; eif.co.uk.
Aug. 21: Oregon to South Carolina — Total solar eclipse. Heavenly headliner sweeps across the nation for the first time since 1918. Billed as “the most exciting 2 minutes, 40 seconds in astronomy,” the 2017 eclipse is already generating excitement in the Hopkinsville area, with local officials already fielding questions concerning everything from lodging to where to grab a bite to eat, according to kysolareclipse.com; eclipse2017.org.
Aug. 31 to Sept. 4: Morgan City, La. — Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival. Salute to top two regional resources; shrimpandpetroleum.org.
September
Sept. 4: St. Ignace to Mackinaw City, Mich. — Mackinac Bridge Walk. The 60th annual chance to connect the Upper and Lower peninsulas on foot; mackinacbridge.org.
Sept. 15-17: Monterey, Calif. — Monterey Jazz Festival. The 60th annual gathering features eight stages’ worth of legends and headliners; montereyjazzfestival.org.
Sept. 16 to Oct. 3: Munich, Germany — Oktoberfest. Tapping well over a million gallons, this is the biggest beer blast on Earth; oktoberfest.de/en.
Sept. 23-30: Toronto — Invictus Games. Recovering service men and women from numerous nations compete in 12 sports; invictusgames2017.com.
October
Oct. 1-8: Fryeburg, Maine — Fryeburg Fair. Agricultural show features Woodsmen’s Field Day, with the requisite log-rolling and ax-throwing; fryeburgfair.org.
Oct. 4-8: Nottingham, England — Nottingham Goose Fair. Long-standing country fair combines old-fashioned carousel rides with today’s white-knuckle versions; nottinghamcity.gov.uk/goosefair.
Oct. 7-15: Albuquerque, N.M. — Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Hundreds of hot-air and gas balloons rise to the occasion; balloonfiesta.com.
Oct. 11-15: Oakland, Md. — Autumn Glory Festival. Leaf-peepers flock to western Maryland as fall fest celebrates its golden anniversary; autumnglory.com.
Oct. 18-21: Circleville, Ohio — Circleville Pumpkin Show. Last year’s winner weighed over 1,500 pounds; pumpkinshow.com.
November
Nov. 5: New York — New York City Marathon. Two million onlookers cheer 50,000 runners borough by borough; tcsnycmarathon.org.
Nov. 10 to Jan. 6: Williams, Ariz. — The Polar Express. Magical ride on Grand Canyon Railway recalls Chris Van Allsburg’s children’s classic; thetrain.com.
Nov. 17-19: West Allis, Wis. — Holiday Folk Fair International. Indoor folkloric festival puts 65 cultures on display; folkfair.org.
Nov. 19: El Cajon, Calif. — Mother Goose Parade. Fairy-tale floats, balloons and clowns cast their spell; mothergooseparade.org.
Nov. 25 to Dec. 3: Guadalajara, Mexico — Guadalajara International Book Fair. Writers and publishers open their books to Spanish-speaking readers; fil.com.mx/ingles.
December
Dec. 1-3: Galveston, Texas — Dickens on the Strand. A Victorian Christmas comes alive in the Strand National Historic Landmark District; galveston.com/dickensonthestrand/.
Dec. 2-3: Chichibu, Japan — Chichibu Night Festival. Traditional float festival ends in fireworks; japan-guide.com/e/e6552.html.
Dec. 6: Halifax, Nova Scotia — Halifax Explosion 100. Ceremonies mark centenary of devastating harbor explosion; 100years100stories.ca.
Dec. 7-9: Ithaca, N.Y. — Ithaca Ice Festival. Cold-water sculptors shape up with chain saws, chisels and blowtorches; visitithaca.com.
Dec. 31: Boston — First Night Boston. A thousand performers see out the old year and usher in the new; firstnightboston.org.
Dates are subject to change. Always check in advance to confirm details.
