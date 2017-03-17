On culinary cruises, you eat well and learn to cook well

1:01 Journey to the Tourney: UK's March Madness history Pause

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:16 De'Aaron Fox remembers last year's title game

1:10 Derek Willis thinks experience helps in NCAA

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

1:52 Scott County opens with rout

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

2:00 Emotional Akhator says love pushed this team beyond expectations