Take a tour of Louisville’s SkyStar observation wheel
Enjoy a virtual ride and tour of the SkyStar observation wheel next to the Big Four pedestrian bridge at Waterfront Park in Louisville. The temporary wheel will be operating for patrons to enjoy until the end of Derby, May 6th.
Marcus Dorseymdorsey@herald-leader.com
Todd Schneider, managing partner of SkyStar Wheel LLC, talks about the new observation wheel being built at the Louisville Waterfront and operating from March 30 to May 6th, in time for Thunder Over Louisville and the Kentucky Derby.
Stand Up Paddle Kentucky opened a new underground kayaking and glowing stand up paddle board experience in 2016 with Thrillsville adventure park in Slade, Kentucky, where guests can book through SUP and embark on a 1.5 mile tour through flooded mines that have since been flooded up to 28 feet deep with 30 degree waters.
UK's football practices are normally closed. On Thursday, the media was invited to watch workouts. Here's a look at some of what took place as the Cats prepared for their Blue-White Spring Game on April 13.
Sandra “Cissy” Williams of Lexington belts out 1946 gospel song about heaven, “Move On Up A Little Higher,” at the state Capitol march Wednesday, April 4, 2018, on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.