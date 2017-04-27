How should Kentucky Speedway say goodbye to Dale Earnhardt Jr.?

0:58 Dunbar coach remembers Star Ifeacho: "He touched so many different groups of people" Pause

1:30 The Summit at Fritz Farm officially opens, but many stores still "coming soon"

1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds

1:21 Ariat chooses Lexington as site for its second brick-and-mortar location

2:40 USA Drone Port Preliminary design

2:14 Immigrant faculty highlight their role in UK community

1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

0:59 John Soper on Woodford County's success

0:18 Andy Barr supporter clashes with protester outside town hall meeting