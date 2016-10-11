Red sweater Internet sensation Ken Bone reflects on debate, celebrity

The red sweater guy shown during the second presidential debate was Kenneth Bone, 34, of Shiloh, Ill. He talked about his Internet and media celebrity the day after he was an audience member invited to ask a question of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at the presidential debate on the Washington University campus in St. Louis. Talks about the wardrobe malfunction that led to the last-minute red sweater choice.
Steve Nagy / The Belleville News-Democrat

Local

Gilmore Girls event brings big crowds to two Lexington coffee shops

Two Lexington coffee shops drew big crowds Wednesday morning as they celebrated fan-favorite television show "Gilmore Girls" and gave out free coffee. Southland Perk on Southland Drive and Coffee Times Coffee House on Regency Road used decorations, flannel and backward baseball caps to make fans feel like they were in Luke's Diner, one of the show's central locations.

Editor's Choice Videos