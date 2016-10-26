News

October 26, 2016 12:32 PM

Spooky, spirited pumpkins galore take over parts of Transy

Hundreds of jack-o'-lanterns  were on display Wednesday for the annual PumpkinMania on the steps of Old Morrison on the Transylvania University campus on West Third Street.

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The official lighting ceremony for the more than 500 pumpkins was held Tuesday night with trick-or-treating, music, and games. In addition to the locally grown pumpkins carved by the Transy community, pumpkins were decorated by local school children and others. The jack-o'-lanterns will remain on display through Halloween night. 

