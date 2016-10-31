UK women visit children's hospital

UK women's basketball team visit Kentucky children's hospital on Halloween. Head coach Matthew Mitchell dresses as Batman
Trinity Gay's cousin reads tearful message

Unable to hold back her heartbreak, Destin Gay expressed how she felt about the sudden passing of her best friend. Fifteen-year-old Trinity Gay, an innocent bystander, was fatally shot at a Lexington Cook Out restaurant.

New Lexington firefighters honor tradition by making soup, protecting it from sabotage

Probationary firefighters Jason Paulson and Rick Garr discuss the decades-old tradition of newly graduated recruits making a large, late-night meal of potato soup for everyone at Lexington Fire Station 1 during their first shift on duty. As an added challenge, the probationary firefighters have to protect the soup from sabotage attempts made by the more seasoned firefighters in the house.

