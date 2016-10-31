UK women visit children's hospital

Unable to hold back her heartbreak, Destin Gay expressed how she felt about the sudden passing of her best friend. Fifteen-year-old Trinity Gay, an innocent bystander, was fatally shot at a Lexington Cook Out restaurant.
Probationary firefighters Jason Paulson and Rick Garr discuss the decades-old tradition of newly graduated recruits making a large, late-night meal of potato soup for everyone at Lexington Fire Station 1 during their first shift on duty. As an added challenge, the probationary firefighters have to protect the soup from sabotage attempts made by the more seasoned firefighters in the house.
Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, Chazerae M. Taylor, 38, and D’markeo C. Taylor, 19, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay