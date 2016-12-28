Box truck hits gas station Wednesday

The Rev. Jim Sichko went on his third annual holiday season giving spree, giving thousands of dollars out to Richmond Road Starbucks employees as well as in-need representatives from the Muslim, Hispanic and LGBTQ communities.
The Lexington Tuba Christmas performance filled The Square with popular Christmas songs on Saturday afternoon. The group of Kentucky musicians, ranging in ages and distance-traveled, practiced for an hour before the performance.
Matthew Patrick Donaghy, 22, was convicted in July of second-degree manslaughter in the 2015 stabbing death of his boyfriend. Donaghy told the parole board he'd acted in self defense. After just a few minutes of deliberation, the board decided to keep him in jail.