State of the city address 2017

Friends and family of Bobby Durrum, 15, who died after being shot in Lexington, gathered at Triangle Park to remember him and plead that the violence stop. A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the case.
Local women want to rally for their rights and demonstrate the importance of respecting people's differences. They were part of a group that left Lexington Friday night to participate in Saturday's Women’s March on Washington.
Mayor Jim Gray, Councilman James Brown and Geraldine Sykes unveil sign for Harry Sykes Way. Sykes was the city’s first black city commissioner. He served five terms, and was a mayor pro tem and vice mayor. He also was a cofounder of the Lexington Urban League.
A Lexington ambulance transported an injured construction worker from the University of Kentucky Student Center renovation and expansion site on Avenue of Champions at Lexington Avenue. The worker was reported injured about 11:30 a.m. Friday. UK said the worker died from his injuries. The accident is under investigation.