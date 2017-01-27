More Videos

0:41 Republican Jonathan Shell embraces his inner millennial

0:28 Snowy day at UK

1:05 Farming a way of life for state Rep. Jonathan Shell

1:33 Lafayette students talk about gun violence

3:00 Lexington mayor opens his annual report on the city

1:46 Soldier surprises family after nine months in Iraq

0:29 'I want my 5-year-old .. to see people care'

0:28 'I'm standing up for women' after Trump election

2:22 "One goes to prison. One goes to the grave."

4:58 Lafayette 'struggling' after teen shot, administrators say

1:42 How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts