Work a CenterCourt Condominiums

Casey Weesner, former president of the CenterCourt Condominium Owners Association, speaks about work being done on the South Mill side of the complex.
Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

Robert Wayne Baldwin, a social worker with the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services, testified in Madison Circuit Court at the 2016 criminal abuse and assault trial of Linda Richmond. Richmond and her then-boyfriend, Julio Valladares, tortured Valladares' young daughter. Baldwin, assigned to investigate reports of child abuse in the family, said he did not see abuse.

A holy conversation on refugees

Christ Church Cathedral in Lexington hosted a "holy conversation" aimed at garnering support for refugees Tuesday night. The hundreds in attendance heard from faith and civic leaders, as well as refugees themselves.

