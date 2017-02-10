Work a CenterCourt Condominiums

Julio Valladares testified in Madison Circuit Court at the 2016 criminal abuse and assault trial of his former girlfriend, Linda Richmond, with whom he tortured his young daughter over a span of months. Valladares pleaded guilty; a jury convicted Richmond. Both are in prison.
Robert Wayne Baldwin, a social worker with the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services, testified in Madison Circuit Court at the 2016 criminal abuse and assault trial of Linda Richmond. Richmond and her then-boyfriend, Julio Valladares, tortured Valladares' young daughter. Baldwin, assigned to investigate reports of child abuse in the family, said he did not see abuse.
The renovations of the Leeds Theater, which began in December, is scheduled to be completed by Mid-April. The theater is located in downtown Winchester and has seen thousands of visitors in the past two years.
Christ Church Cathedral in Lexington hosted a "holy conversation" aimed at garnering support for refugees Tuesday night. The hundreds in attendance heard from faith and civic leaders, as well as refugees themselves.