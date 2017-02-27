Chase Bank robbed

Lexington Police investigate a robbery at the Chase Bank at 1301 Winchester Rd. Two people entered the bank around 11:37 am, showed a gun, demanded and received money and fled the bank.
News

Mitch McConnell interrupted by protester at luncheon

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was interrupted by a protester while speaking to members of the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati chambers of commerce during a luncheon in Covington, Kentucky. After the protester was removed, McConnell can be heard saying, "I see we're having multiple speakers today."

