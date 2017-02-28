West Liberty Mayor Mark Walter on recovery

West Liberty Mayor Mark Walter talks about how far the city has come since the 2012 tornado, and how much remains to be done.
Why is part of the Arboretum burning?

Staff and volunteers conducted a prescribed burn of the largest prairie at the Arboretum in Lexington. The purpose was to reduce thatch to allow perennials to come up and put nitrogen back into the soil.

