West Liberty Mayor Mark Walter on recovery

As the Sacramento Kings make their push for the eighth playoff spot, Willie Cauley-Stein reflects on the Kings' first win against the Denver Nuggets since DeMarcus Cousins was traded. Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Meet "Biscuit," otherwise known as David Edwards Sr. of Burlington, Ky. He's a retired union millwright who came to a protest of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Covington, Ky., to show his support for Donald Trump.
Staff and volunteers conducted a prescribed burn of the largest prairie at the Arboretum in Lexington. The purpose was to reduce thatch to allow perennials to come up and put nitrogen back into the soil.