Storm damages Masterson Station

A strong line of storms caused damage throughout Lexington including damage to numerous houses in the Masterson Station subdivision.
cbertram@herald-leader.com

News

Chase Bank robbed

Lexington Police investigate a robbery at the Chase Bank at 1301 Winchester Rd. Two people entered the bank around 11:37 am, showed a gun, demanded and received money and fled the bank.

News

Mitch McConnell interrupted by protester at luncheon

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was interrupted by a protester while speaking to members of the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati chambers of commerce during a luncheon in Covington, Kentucky. After the protester was removed, McConnell can be heard saying, "I see we're having multiple speakers today."

News

Why is part of the Arboretum burning?

Staff and volunteers conducted a prescribed burn of the largest prairie at the Arboretum in Lexington. The purpose was to reduce thatch to allow perennials to come up and put nitrogen back into the soil.

Editor's Choice Videos