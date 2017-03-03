Buying childrens clothes for a good cause

Lil’ Lambs Closet is holding their semi-annual Children’s Consignment Sale at Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Rd. The sale, with more than 300 sellers and more than 41,000 items runs Friday March 3, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday March 4, 8 a.m. –noon. The sale includes clothing, shoes, strollers, cribs, car seats, bedding, books, bikes, toys, movies, games and more. The Lil' Lambs Closet, in its 24th year, is open each Spring and Fall so that parents may shop for seasonal items. The sellers 70% of the sale price and the church retains the remaining portion to contribute to charities and ministries related to young mothers and children both locally and globally. Since 1993, Lil’ Lambs Closet has given away more than $1.4 million.
cbertram@herald-leader.com

Politics & Government

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear delivers Democratic response to Trump's joint address to Congress

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear delivered the democrat's response to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night. "When the president attacks the loyalty and credibility of our intelligence agencies, the court system, the military, the free press and individual Americans – simply because he doesn’t like what they say – he is eroding our democracy. And that’s reckless," Beshear said.

News

Chase Bank robbed

Lexington Police investigate a robbery at the Chase Bank at 1301 Winchester Rd. Two people entered the bank around 11:37 am, showed a gun, demanded and received money and fled the bank.

Editor's Choice Videos