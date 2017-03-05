Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition brings out vocalists

Nick Rowan, a high school student who entered in Sunday's Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition, talks about why he enjoys music.
Politics & Government

Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

"There is nothing that really exceeds the Herald-Leader's ignorance other than their arrogance," Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said Wednesday, March 1, 2017. He called for the newspaper to retract a story that said the Republican-led Senate does not plan to hear Senate Bill 181, which would stop parents who have a substantiated instance of child abuse or neglect on their record from removing their children from public school without court approval. "The story is complete and accurate," responded Herald-Leader Editor Peter Baniak.

Politics & Government

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear delivers Democratic response to Trump's joint address to Congress

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear delivered the democrat's response to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night. "When the president attacks the loyalty and credibility of our intelligence agencies, the court system, the military, the free press and individual Americans – simply because he doesn’t like what they say – he is eroding our democracy. And that’s reckless," Beshear said.

News

Chase Bank robbed

Lexington Police investigate a robbery at the Chase Bank at 1301 Winchester Rd. Two people entered the bank around 11:37 am, showed a gun, demanded and received money and fled the bank.

