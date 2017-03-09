Asst. Chief Mike Murray on the need for a new Versailles police headquarters

Lil’ Lambs Closet is holding its semi-annual children’s consignment sale at Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Road. The sale, with more than 300 sellers and more than 41,000 items, runs Friday March 3, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday March 4, 8 a.m. to noon. The sale includes clothing, shoes, strollers, cribs, car seats, bedding, books, bikes, toys, movies, games and more. The Lil' Lambs Closet, in its 24th year, is open each Spring and Fall so that parents may shop for seasonal items. The sellers keep 70 percent of the sale price and the church retains the remaining portion to contribute to charities and ministries related to young mothers and children both locally and globally. Since 1993, Lil’ Lambs Closet has given away more than $1.4 million.