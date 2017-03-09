Asst. Chief Mike Murray on the need for a new Versailles police headquarters

Versailles Assistant Police Chief Mike Murray speaks on the need for a new headquarters.
gkocher1@herald-leader.com

News

Homeless in Hazard

"If you got a roof over your head tonight, you ought to be thankful." Hazard Deputy Chief Joseph Engle took viewers of his popular social media videos on a tour of a parking structure where homeless sleep in the Eastern Kentucky community. The video was part of a pair initially posted to Facebook in early February that have captured more than 115,000 views.

News

Buying children's clothes for a good cause

Lil’ Lambs Closet is holding its semi-annual children’s consignment sale at Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Road. The sale, with more than 300 sellers and more than 41,000 items, runs Friday March 3, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday March 4, 8 a.m. to noon. The sale includes clothing, shoes, strollers, cribs, car seats, bedding, books, bikes, toys, movies, games and more. The Lil' Lambs Closet, in its 24th year, is open each Spring and Fall so that parents may shop for seasonal items. The sellers keep 70 percent of the sale price and the church retains the remaining portion to contribute to charities and ministries related to young mothers and children both locally and globally. Since 1993, Lil’ Lambs Closet has given away more than $1.4 million.

Politics & Government

Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

"There is nothing that really exceeds the Herald-Leader's ignorance other than their arrogance," Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said Wednesday, March 1, 2017. He called for the newspaper to retract a story that said the Republican-led Senate does not plan to hear Senate Bill 181, which would stop parents who have a substantiated instance of child abuse or neglect on their record from removing their children from public school without court approval. "The story is complete and accurate," responded Herald-Leader Editor Peter Baniak.

Politics & Government

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear delivers Democratic response to Trump's joint address to Congress

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear delivered the democrat's response to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night. "When the president attacks the loyalty and credibility of our intelligence agencies, the court system, the military, the free press and individual Americans – simply because he doesn’t like what they say – he is eroding our democracy. And that’s reckless," Beshear said.

Editor's Choice Videos