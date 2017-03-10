Teen's body exhumed after 96 years

Scott County Coroner John Goble speaks about the exhumation of a 96-year-old grave in an attempt to identify the teen buried there.
gkocher1@herald-leader.com

News

Homeless in Hazard

"If you got a roof over your head tonight, you ought to be thankful." Hazard Deputy Chief Joseph Engle took viewers of his popular social media videos on a tour of a parking structure where homeless sleep in the Eastern Kentucky community. The video was part of a pair initially posted to Facebook in early February that have captured more than 115,000 views.

Politics & Government

Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

"There is nothing that really exceeds the Herald-Leader's ignorance other than their arrogance," Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said Wednesday, March 1, 2017. He called for the newspaper to retract a story that said the Republican-led Senate does not plan to hear Senate Bill 181, which would stop parents who have a substantiated instance of child abuse or neglect on their record from removing their children from public school without court approval. "The story is complete and accurate," responded Herald-Leader Editor Peter Baniak.

Editor's Choice Videos