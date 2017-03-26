UK fans react to final moments of UK/UNC game

The Black Males Working Academy works with youth in the Lexington area to be well-traveled, well-mannered and well-educated. Their "beautillion" event celebrates the high school juniors and seniors who have made it through the program.
Volunteers planted 80 trees at Castlewood Park on Saturday. The project was spearheaded by the North Limestone Community Development Corp., using a Stormwater Quality Projects Incentive Grant from the urban county government. Trees were planted in an orchard that will produce fruit for the neighborhood, a rain garden to help alleviate flooding and a savannah area featuring native Kentucky species.
Republicans have a plan to replace Obama’s Affordable Care Act, and the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has some harsh critiques for it. But at the same time, conservative Republicans have some harsh critiques for the Congressional Budget Office.