  • 122 acres of farmland in Georgetown may be the site of a new subdivision

    About 122 acres of farm land near Cincinnati Road and Champion Way in Georgetown may be the site of a new subdivision. The subdivision will consist 190 two bedroom apartments, 160 one bedroom apartments, 250 three bedroom townhomes and 236 single-family homes, according to the development concept plan. Urban Groupe Homes, a Lexington-based real estate company, is trying to make the subdivision a reality.

Scarecrow invasion at the Arboretum

Local

Scarecrow invasion at the Arboretum

The Arboretum State Botanical Garden of Kentucky has been invaded by scarecrows. The scarecrows, which are lining some of the walking paths, were created by Arboretum staff and people in the community including several school groups. Arboretum Director Molly Davis said most of the scarecrows in the Scarecrow Parade have been given fun names such as "DinoRoar", a large dinosaur made of evergreens and other natural items by Jesse Dahl, a Horticulturist at the Arboretum. The scarecrows are in place and will be on display through the end of October.

What's it like to ride in a biplane with a former UK player?

Fayette County

What's it like to ride in a biplane with a former UK player?

Rob Lock, a former UK basketball player, is a professional pilot with Waldo Wright's Flying Service. He is offering rides at theAviation Museum of Kentucky in a restored 1942 Boeing Stearman, a biplane used to train pilots in World War II. Lock played for UK from 1984-1988, averaging nearly 11 points per game as a senior.