122 acres of farmland in Georgetown may be the site of a new subdivision

The Arboretum State Botanical Garden of Kentucky has been invaded by scarecrows. The scarecrows, which are lining some of the walking paths, were created by Arboretum staff and people in the community including several school groups. Arboretum Director Molly Davis said most of the scarecrows in the Scarecrow Parade have been given fun names such as "DinoRoar", a large dinosaur made of evergreens and other natural items by Jesse Dahl, a Horticulturist at the Arboretum. The scarecrows are in place and will be on display through the end of October.