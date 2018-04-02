Teachers march on the Capitol. ‘We’re here for our kids’

What are you sharing publicly on Facebook? Who has access to your data on the platform? Can you ask developers to delete the data they’re storing on you? Users are asking themselves these questions in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data breach. Facebook has announced plans to roll out a central page for privacy control. In the meantime, you can follow these steps to take back some measure of control.
Picadome Elementary teachers packed and delivered lunches to low-income students who would have been deprived if schools are closed. Teacher absences in protest of a legislature-passed pension bill caused the Fayette district and others to close Friday. Additional food for spring break was expected to go in the bags routinely provided on Fridays. Picadome was one of several Fayette elementary schools where teachers or staff members packed lunches.
Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler addresses a crowd of teachers after the Senate gives final passage to a pension reform bill around eight hours after it was introduced on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
John T. Suttles of Paducah, Kentucky division commander of Sons of Confederate Veterans, criticized state officials Thursday, March 29, 2018, for removing a plaque on the Jefferson Davis statue in the Capitol that labeled Davis a hero.
University of Kentucky Professor Brent Seales and his team have further unlocked writings in the ancient En-Gedi scroll - the first severely damaged, ink-based scroll to be unrolled and identified noninvasively. Through virtual unwrapping, they have revealed it to be the earliest copy of a Pentateuchal book – Leviticus – ever found in a Holy Ark.