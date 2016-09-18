Business conventions in Lexington in September

These events are scheduled for Lexington in September; convention site and expected attendance are included:
Kentucky Association of Realtors, Annual Convention and Expo: Through Sept. 24, Griffin Gate Marriott & Resort, 300.
Kentucky Ambulance Providers Association, KY EMS Conference and Expo: Sept. 19-24, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 300.
American Association of Petroleum Geologists, Eastern Regional Annual Meeting: Sept. 23-29, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 600.
Source: VisitLex.com
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
