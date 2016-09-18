Business Transitions: Neil Huffman Auto Group purchases O’Brien Gates dealerships, expands into Frankfort

▪ Kentuckiana-based Neil Huffman Automotive Group plans to continue expanding its footprint into the Frankfort and Lexington markets with the purchase of O’Brien Gates Chevy Buick GMC and O’Brien Gates Nissan. The dealerships will be known as Neil Huffman Chevrolet-Buick-GMC of Frankfort and Neil Huffman Nissan of Frankfort, respectively.
The Neil Huffman Automotive Group currently operates five dealerships in Kentucky and Indiana representing the Acura, Honda, Subaru, Mazda and Volkswagen brands. The former Jeff Wyler Honda of Frankfort dealership, (now Neil Huffman Honda of Frankfort) was most recently added to the Huffman Group in December 2015.
Neil Huffman Automotive Group is owned and operated by the Huffman family and has been a part of the Kentuckiana community since 1969. For more information abut the company, go to Neilhuffman.com.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
