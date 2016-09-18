Personnel File for the week of Sept. 19

Finance
Farmers National Bank: Matthew Joefreda has joined the Lexington office of WealthSouth as vice president, commercial relationship manager. Quin Broadbent has been promoted to assistant vice president, portfolio manager and investment officer. Amy G. Isola has been promoted to executive vice president, director of human resources.
Auditor of Public Accounts: James Springate of Versailles has joined the APA’s Office of Technology and Special Audits.
Health care
Baptist Health Medical Group: Dr. Pankaj Bansal has joined BHMG. Dr. Kinney Hiett has joined BHMG Maternal-Fetal Medicine. Dr. Michael Shih has joined BHMG Lexington Cardiology.
Shriners Hospitals for Children — Lexington: Dr. Elizabeth Hubbard has joined the hospital staff as a pediatric orthopaedic surgeon.
Organizations
Central Kentucky Association of Health Underwriters: The following have been elected officers and board committee chairs for 2016-17: Darryl Hofe, Integrated Health Holdings, president; John Melvin, Epic Insurance Solutions, president elect and symposium co-chair; Lisa Darby, BB&T Insurance Services, treasurer; Michelle Grant, Anthem, secretary; Nancy Atkins, past president; Lauren Johnson, McGregor & Associates, programs; Carla Woods, Assured Partners/Neace Lukens, sponsorships; Holly McCord, education; Todd Fugate, Aflac, membership/retention; Brad Frazier, Baptist Health, legislation; Christina Heckathorn, Employee Benefits Associates, legislation; Deanna Johnson, Benefit Insurance Marketing, hospitality and symposium co-chair; Trish Mattison, Assured Partners/Neace Lukens, communications; Collin Barber, BB&T Insurance Services, awards; Daryl Carlson, BB&T Insurance Services, community outreach; and Anita Baker, Anthem, symposium committee.
Other
Kito USA Corp.: Kelly McEuen has been named general manager, administration an human resources. Kito USA’s specialty is building robotic weld equipment for the Japanese automotive industry.
