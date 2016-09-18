Kentucky Datebook for the week of Sept. 19

Meetings
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Sept. 27 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: The Bottom Line: Resume and Interviewing Essentials. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
The Bluegrass Business Analysts Chapter will meet 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Tempur Sealy International, 1000 Tempur Way. Cost: free for members, $10 non-members, $5 students. Register at Bluegrassiiba.com.
Women Leading Kentucky will hold its next Roundtable Networking Luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m., following a networking opportunity at 11:30 a.m., Sept. 21 at the Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts Black Box. Speaker: Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball. Tickets for the luncheon are $35. Register at Womenleadingky.com.
The Bluegrass Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet at noon Sept. 23 at the Equestrian Woods Country Club, 107 Clubhouse Drive. Speaker: Brig. Gen. Scott A. Campbell, Assistant Adjutant General, Army, Kentucky National Guard. General Campbell also serves as Joint Task Force Commander for large-scale domestic operations within the state. The meeting is open to all military officers — active duty, reserve and retired — and their guests. To attend, contact 859-271-2606, or email ppatcatfan@aol.com. A buffet lunch will be available for $17.
Workshops and classes
The Small Business Development Center will offer the following workshops. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org or call 859-257-7666.
▪ Let’s Talk Small Biz-Conversation Commercial Insurance Agent, 9 to 10:15 a.m. Sept. 23, Rumi’s Cafe, 125 Codell Drive, $20. Register here: Bluegrass-sbdc.eventbrite.com.
▪ Build a Powerful Image for Your Company by Envisioning Your Brand, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Commerce Lexington, 330 E. Main St., $25. Register here: Envisionyourbrand.eventbrite.com.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
Workshops:
▪ Android System & Devices, 7 p.m. Sept. 20.
▪ Android System & Devices, 7 p.m. Sept. 20.
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Sept. 22 and 29.
▪ Unix / Linux, 7 p.m. Sept. 22.
▪ Database, 7 p.m. Sept. 26.
▪ Digital Photography, 7 p.m. Sept. 27.
▪ Beginning Photographers, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 28, $40.
▪ Dr. Fixit & iHelp, 10 a.m. Oct. 1.
Classes:
▪ Excel Spreadsheets, begins 10 a.m. Sept. 26, $60.
▪ Intermediate iPad, begins 10 a.m. Sept. 26, $60.
▪ Advanced & Independent Digital Imaging (PaintShopPro), begins 10 a.m. Sept. 28, $60.
▪ Beginning iPhone, begins 1 p.m. Sept. 28.
▪ Computer Basics, begins 10 a.m. Sept. 29.
▪ OS X (El Capitan) for Macs, begins 10 a.m. Sept. 30, $60.
Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has the following meetings scheduled in September. Those planning to attend meetings should confirm times and dates before traveling. People with disabilities may request accommodations by contacting the specified staff person. For more info, go to Ewdc.ky.gov/.
▪ Kentucky Commission on Proprietary Education, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 300 Sower Blvd., Conference Room 414, Frankfort. Contact: Misty N. Edwards, 504-564-4185.
▪ KATS Network Advisory Council, 9 a.m. Sept. 23, West Kentucky Assistive Technology Resource Center, Wendell Foster Campus, 815 Triplett St., Owensboro. Contact: James Brown, 1-800-327-5287.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments