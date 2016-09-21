Evan Williams Bourbon to sponsor World Series, launches TV ad campaign

Heaven Hill’s Evan Williams Bourbon has signed on to sponsor the World Series, launching the largest sponsorship program in the brand’s 80-year history with a new TV ad.
The privately owned Kentucky company, which is owned by the Shapira family, announced the campaign Wednesday. Evan Williams is the second-biggest-selling bourbon in the world.
The TV spot will be supported by national digital and traditional media, displays in retail stores, a sweepstakes to send four people to a World Series game, and a list of specialty baseball-themed cocktails.
The World Series Sweepstakes is open on the Evan Williams website, EvanWilliams.com/MLB, and runs through Oct. 14.
The new, higher profile for Evan Williams comes shortly after competitor Wild Turkey launched an ad campaign starring (and directed by) Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey.
Sales of American whiskey, which includes bourbon and Tennessee whiskey, last year were almost $2.9 billion, a 52 percent increase from 2010.
