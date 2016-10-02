Business Awards: Audio Authority celebrates 40 years; Chrysler of Lawrenceburg, Lockheed Martin recognized

▪ Audio Authority Corp. of Lexington is celebrating its 40th year in business. Audio Authority employs 45 people, some of whom have been with the company for more than 30 years.
Audio Authority has designed and manufactured its own brand of electronic products in the USA for decades, most recently out of its 46,000-square-foot facility on Mercer Road.
“We have been able to survive and thrive in the USA by focusing on lower-volume specialty markets that require a high degree of customization and value added services” said Jonathan Sisk, company founder and CEO.
For more information about Audio Authority, go to Audioauthority.com.
▪ Chrysler of Lawrenceburg, an Anderson County auto dealer, has been recognized as a large business honoree by Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes’ Corporations for the Commonwealth program. Grimes launched Corporations for the Commonwealth last year to recognize Kentucky businesses that demonstrate a commitment to giving, a drive to improve local and/or regional communities, and a culture of giving within their organizations.
Chrysler of Lawrenceburg is owned by Ron McCauley, a Vietnam veteran who has had a decades-long career in the automobile industry. He has shown a commitment to giving to veterans' organizations, sponsoring events to honor veterans and helping ensure fallen veterans receive a proper burial. At the ceremony, McCauley and Chrysler of Lawrenceburg donated a new car to the family of a local veteran in need and without means of transportation.
Corporations for the Commonwealth recognizes one large (more than 50 employees) and one small (50 employees or fewer) organization through a nomination process that is open to the public. Long's Pic Pac in Pineville received the small business recognition last week.
▪ Lockheed Martin at Bluegrass Station has received the Governor’s Safety and Health Award for working 2,425,069 consecutive hours without a lost time injury or illness.
“Bluegrass Station has an economic footprint of over $270 million, and Lockheed Martin’s nearly 2,000 employees are a major reason for this,” said Gov. Matt Bevin.
Headquartered in Bethesda, Md., Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 98,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.
The Bluegrass Station facility was originally created by the Army in 1941. It was then known as the Lexington Signal Depot until 1995, when the Base Realignment and Closure Commission recommended it be shut down. Kentucky then took over the installation in an effort to keep defense contractors there, working in support of homeland security and national defense missions.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
