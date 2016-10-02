Kentucky Datebook: Business classes, meetings and seminars for the week of Oct. 3

Meetings
Inventors Council Central Kentucky will have a free open meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 featuring Gordon Garrett, director of the KY Small Business Development Center. Complete details at Conta.cc/2dBi7LX.
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Oct. 11 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Working with Five Generations in the Workplace. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Seminars/events
The fourth annual KCTCS/UK Supplier Diversity Fair will be 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Frankfort Convention Center, 405 Mero Street. Minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned and differently abled businesses interested in potential business opportunities with KCTCS and UK are invited to exhibit and/or attend the event.
The KCTCS/UK Supplier Diversity Fair is a matchmaking event that allows suppliers to meet face-to-face with representatives from the 16 KCTCS colleges, the KCTCS system office and buyers from UK.
Registration/exhibit space is free, but limited. Registrations will be honored on a first-come, first-served basis. For more info, contact KCTCS Procurement Manager Brenda Nolan at 859-256-3325. To register a business, go to Systemoffice.kctcs.edu/FairRegistration.
The next Women Leading Kentucky Roundtable Luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Sal’s Chophouse. Tickets are $35. Amber Philpott, a news anchor with WKYT-TV, will be the featured speaker. Register at Womenleadingky.com/wlk-online-registration/.
Workshops and classes
The Bluegrass Business Development Partnership will present the Kentucky Angel Investor & Entrepreneur Summit from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Woodford Reserve Room at Commonwealth Stadium. $100. Register at Sparkangelsummit.eventbrite.com.
The Inventors Council will hold its Empowered Inventing Series Class “Sell Like QVC" at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the BGADD Bldg, 1st floor meeting room, 699 Perimeter Drive. Cost $99. To register, go to Bit.ly/2dpS868.
The Inventors Council will hold its Workshop for Inventors & Entrepreneurs at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at the new Eastside Library Branch, 3000 Blake James Drive (corner of Palumbo and Man o’ War), second floor. Hosted by Don West and Raj Shah. Membership: $50. Info: Kyinventors.org or 859-201-1311.
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following workshops:
▪ Leveraging Social Media For Your Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Commerce Lexingto, 330 East Main Street, $25. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ Let’s Talk Small Biz-Payroll and Benefits, 9-10:15 a.m. Oct. 28, at Rumi’s Cafe, 125 Codell Drive, Suite 128, free. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following workshops at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Oct. 6 and 13.
▪ Tech Chat & Problem Solving, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
▪ Tech Night (Android System), 7 p.m. Oct. 10.
▪ Windows 10, 7 p.m. Oct. 11.
▪ Macintosh & iPad, 7 p.m. Oct. 13.
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Oct. 13 and 20.
▪ Android System, 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
▪ Microsoft Access, 7 p.m. Oct. 20.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
