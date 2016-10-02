Personnel File for the week of Oct. 3

Finance
Farmers National Bank: Brandon Drake has joined the bank in the role of senior vice president, head of sales and service.
Kentucky Bank: Alex Lyttle has been named market president of Jessamine County. Lyttle is a U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of The University of Kentucky. He will be based in the Nicholasville office at 920 North Main Street.
Law
Stites & Harbison: Jennifer Cave has joined the Louisville office in the Environmental, Natural Resources and Energy Service Group as a member of the firm. Prior to joining Stites & Harbison, Cave was a partner with a large Lexington law firm.
Organizations
Kentucky Medical Association: The following have been named officers for 2015-2016: Dr. Nancy Swikert, Florence, president; Dr. Maurice Oakley, Ashland, president-elect; Dr. Brent Wright, Glasgow, vice president; Dr. Dale Toney, Lexington, chair of the KMA Board of Trustees; Dr. Michael Kuduk, Winchester, vice-chair; Dr. Linda Gleis, secretary-treasurer.
Other
Kentucky Virtual Library: Ilona N. Burdette has been named director of the KVL, a program of the Council on Postsecondary Education. Burdette comes to the Council from St. Catharine College, where she served 17 years as director of library services.
The Kentucky Association of Realtors: Nicole DeBoth has been named director of education and training services.
Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, Ky., 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments