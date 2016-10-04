West Sixth Brewing buys Franklin farm to grow hops and apples for cider

West Sixth Brewing is going to the country. The Lexington brewery has purchased a 120-acre farm in Franklin County, just outside of Frankfort, to grow ingredients for its beers.
The West Sixth Farm plans to grow hops and barley but also fruits such as berries, sour cherries and apples for cider, said co-owner Ben Self.
“We plan on doing some estate ciders,” Self said.
The farm on Shadrick Ferry Road also will have bees for honey production, grow sorghum, chili peppers, herbs and ginger, he said.
The brewery plans to have a public launch next spring and will host tours and events. The farm will have a small brewery to demonstrate how beer and cider is made.
“The idea is to show people beer is by nature an agriculture product,” Self said. That idea sometimes gets lost in an urban environment, such as Lexington, where it becomes about the manufacturing, he said.
“And we hope to get more farmers in the state to grow these ingredients,” he said.
Birch Bragg, co-founder of Beechmont Farm in Bowling Green has been hired as full-time farm manager for West Sixth Farm.
The farm also will have livestock such as cows and chickens, which will use the spent brewers grains, and there will be other fruits and vegetables grown there as well, including squash and paw paws.
West Sixth had been looking for a place for a farm for about two years and plans eventually to invest about $1 million in the project, Self said.
“We’re excited to explore the use of some apples not traditionally grown in Kentucky — but ones that will be ideal for our environment and the production of hard cider,” said Robin Sither, West Sixth co-founder and head brewer.
Franklin County Judge Executive Huston Wells said in the release that the county is excited to have West Sixth come in.
“West Sixth has the reputation for not only excellent beer, but for providing a destination and a gathering spot for the community. We know they will do many creative, dynamic things at the farm that will make it a place where citizens and visitors alike will be excited to be,” Wells said.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
Comments