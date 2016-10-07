Warby Parker coming to The Summit at Fritz Farm

Warby Parker, the eyewear destination known for its stylish in-house designs for men and women, is coming to The Summit at Fritz Farm. It will be the first Kentucky store for the New York-based company that was founded in 2010.
The website Warbyparker.com has proven popular for its free home try-on concept, which allows shoppers to pick out five frames to try at home before choosing and ordering a pair. Brick-and-mortar showrooms offer the complete line of eyeglasses and sunglasses, as well as opticians to adjustframes.
The new 1,300-square-foot space is the latest addition to the The Summit at Fritz Farm, a multi-use development by Bayer Properties at Nicholasville Road and Man o’ War Boulevard that is scheduled to open in the spring of 2017. Other retailers include Pottery Barn, Bonobos, Kendra Scott jewelry and CosBar.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
Comments