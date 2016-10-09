Business Awards: Mossotti, Commerce Lexington, Realtors and KU honored

▪ Lexington 9th District Councilmember Jennifer Mossotti has been received an Elected Women of Excellence Award for 2016 from the National Foundation for Women Legislators.
Mossotti was selected to receive the award for her leadership role in passing the minimum wage increase in Lexington which took effect July 1. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted 9-6 to increase the minimum wage last fall. Lexington became the second city in Kentucky to raise the minimum wage.
The Elected Women of Excellence Award was created to identify women who have worked tirelessly, often breaking down barriers and overcoming obstacles that once seemed insurmountable, to serve their communities. The award was established in 2013 in order to honor the hard work and dedication of women leaders from across the country.
▪ Commerce Lexington Economic Development received a Silver Excellence in Economic Development Award for its 2016 Breeders’ Cup: Here’s Our Proof project in the category of General Purpose Print Promotion from the International Economic Development Council.
The organization also received a Bronze Excellence in Economic Development Award for its 2016 project in the category of Paid Advertisement Campaign from the International Economic Development Council. The “Come Back Home” series is two-fold — some ads focus on the business attributes of Lexington, while others focus on alumni who successfully brought their business back to Lexington.
▪ The Kentucky Association of Realtors presented several awards recently to Realtors across the Commonwealth.
Carl Tackett, a broker with Coldwell Banker McMahan Co. in Georgetown and member of the Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors, has been named KAR’s 2016 Realtor of the Year.
Jeff Smith, a broker with Star One Realtors in Fort Mitchell and member of the Northern Kentucky Association of Realtors, has received the 2016 KAR Distinguished Service Award. This award is given to someone who has provided outstanding contributions and service to the real estate industry and his/her local community.
Dennis Stilger, an attorney in Louisville, has received the 2016 Nat Sanders Education Award, for devoting his time outside of his law practice to providing education to real estate licensees across Kentucky. This award recognizes an individual who has made the most significant contributions to, and exemplified leadership and service in, real estate education at either the local, state or national level.
Rusty Underwood of Lexington and the Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors has received the 2016 Good Neighbor Award, designed to recognize a Realtor who has made an extraordinary impact on his or her community, or on the national level, through volunteer work.
The 2016 Community Service Awards, given to Realtor associations on the local level that improve the quality of life in their communities, were presented to three local Realtor associations based on membership numbers — small, medium and large. The award in the large category went to the Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors for the efforts of their Young Realtors of the Bluegrass committee. In the medium category, the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association was honored. For its work with Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding, the Henderson Audubon Board of Realtors took home the award in the small category.
▪ Jason Rainey, assistant director and management consultant for the Kentucky Small Business Development Center at Eastern Kentucky University, has attained the professional Accredited Business Planning Advisor designation. Rainey attended Accredited-Certified Business Planning Advisor training and passed the required comprehensive credential exam.
The EKU Small Business Development Center an outreach service of EKU’s College of Business and Technology, provides free counseling, training and information programs and services to existing and potential small business owners in the following counties: Adair, Casey, Clinton, Estill, Garrard, Jackson, Laurel, Lincoln, Madison, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Wayne and Whitley.
Rainey can be reached at 859-622-1384 or sbdc.eku.edu/contact-us.
▪ Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and Kentucky Utilities Co. have been recognized as a 2016 Healthiest 100 Workplace in America, an awards program presented by Springbuk.
The winning organizations were honored for their commitment to employee health and exceptional corporate wellness programming. Of the more than 5,000 employers who applied for the award nationally, LG&E and KU ranked 53.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
