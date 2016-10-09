Personnel File for the week of Oct. 10

Finance
Central Bank: Dennis Barnes has been promoted to vice president.
Blue & Co: Nefty Lopez has joined the firm as a staff accountant on the audit team. Daniel Jackson has joined the company as a staff accountant on the tax team. Andrew Marcum has joined Blue & Co. as a senior accountant on the tax team.
Health care
Lexington Clinic: Dr. Lauren Podkowirow has joined the clinic’s internal medicine department at the South Broadway location. Podkowirow, who is fluent in Spanish, provides outpatient care to clinic patients.
Organizations
Kentucky Mansions Preservation Foundation: Dinsmore & Shohl’s Brady W. Dunnigan has been elected to serve a three-year term on the foundation’s board of directors.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives: The following have been named to the board: Brad Richardson, president and CEO of the Hardin County Chamber, president; Aaron Dail, president and CEO of the Murray-Calloway Chamber, president elect; Deanna Herrmann, executive director, London-Laurel County Chamber, secretary; Vicki Steigleder, executive director, Maysville-Mason County Chamber, treasurer; Brad Schneider, president and CEO, Kyndle, immediate past president. The following have been named new board members: Virginia Davis, Hart County Chamber, and Dorothy Walker, Greater Muhlenberg County Chamber.
Other
KET: Jorge E. González has joined KET as its senior director of technology. With more than 20 years of experience in television engineering and operations, he most recently served as vice president of engineering at Puerto Rico Public Broadcasting Corp., which comprises two radio and two television services, including WIPR-TV, the first educational television station in Latin America.
Libelle Aesthetics: Taevia Boden, a Kentucky board-certified licensed aesthetician with more than a dozen years experience in skin care, has joined the office.
Kentucky Chamber of Commerce: The following have been named officers for 2017: Attorney Bill Lear, Stoll Keenon Ogden, Lexington, succeeds Kevin Canafax, Fidelity Investments, Cincinnati, as chairman; Joe Craft, Alliance Resource Partners, Lexington, chair-elect; Paul Thompson, LG&E/KU Energy, Louisville, vice chair of administration; Hood Harris, AT&T Kentucky, Louisville, vice chair of business education; Malcolm Bryant, The Malcolm Bryant Corp., Owensboro, vice chair of membership and marketing; Tierra K. Wayne, TKT & Associates, Louisville, vice chair of public affairs; Winston Griffin, Laurel Grocery Co., London, treasurer; Charles “Buzz” English Jr., English Lucas Priest & Owsley, Bowling Green; Janet Jakubowicz, Bingham Greenebaum Doll, Louisville; Don Bloomer, Citizens National Bank, Somerset; Wil James Jr., Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, Georgetown; Michael Karpf, University of Kentucky Healthcare, Lexington; Helen Sims, Superior Care Home, Paducah. Newly-elected board members are: Mike Castle, Alltech, Nicholasville; Rusty Cheuvront, Brown-Forman Corp., Louisville; Garren Colvin, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood; Scott Davis, Field & Main Bank, Henderson; and Brad Levi, Marathon Petroleum Co., Catlettsburg.
